Versor Investments LP Sells 15,364 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Samsara by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $471,357.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,093,141.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $471,357.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,093,141.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,864,730 shares of company stock valued at $84,375,885. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.52. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

