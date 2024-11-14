Versor Investments LP Sells 3,926 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $41.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

