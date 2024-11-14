Versor Investments LP Takes $702,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.28. The firm has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $241.09.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

