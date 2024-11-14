Versor Investments LP Takes Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 1,803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 296,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 352.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 112.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GEO shares. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

