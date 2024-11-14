Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Westamerica Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

