Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of VNO opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

