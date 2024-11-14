Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 76,406 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -9.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

