Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Willdan Group worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 645,145 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $12,628,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $2,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $618.88 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $82,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,772.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.