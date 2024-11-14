Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day moving average of $275.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $234.01 and a twelve month high of $320.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

