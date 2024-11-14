Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,255 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 701.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 14.0 %

CHKEZ stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $82.01.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

