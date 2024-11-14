Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 279,285 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,679,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Insider Activity

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $108,059.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

