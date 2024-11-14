Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

EFT opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.