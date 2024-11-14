Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 4,457.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $667,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 21.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 555,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 741,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGAA stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

