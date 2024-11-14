Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,363 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,601,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 332,509,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 99,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,113 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.41 and a 1-year high of 16.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1769 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

