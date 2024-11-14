Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 152,066 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NYSE LEO opened at $6.26 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

