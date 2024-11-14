Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

