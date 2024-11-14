Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51,828 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

(Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.