Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter worth about $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

HEICO Trading Up 3.9 %

HEI opened at $273.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.56 and a fifty-two week high of $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,717,753. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,631.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,529,992.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,717,753. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.