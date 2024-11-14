Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 361.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 67,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 173,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

