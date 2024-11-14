Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 960.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth $733,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

