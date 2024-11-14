Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the first quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the second quarter worth $185,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mativ by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Price Performance

MATV opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Mativ Announces Dividend

About Mativ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

