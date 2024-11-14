Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
GGT opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $6.25.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.