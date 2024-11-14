Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $685.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

