Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 43,133.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,133 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $808,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNY opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

