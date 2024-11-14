Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $306,000 Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.