Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,559.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

