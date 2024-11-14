Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 4,644,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,675,837 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $28.22.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

