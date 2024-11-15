1,129 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 613.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 275,301 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

