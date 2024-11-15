1,419 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,757,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

