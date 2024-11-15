2,600 Shares in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $166.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.63. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

