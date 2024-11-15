275 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,513,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.