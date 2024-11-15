293 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 221,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 96,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 156,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

