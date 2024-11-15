390 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

