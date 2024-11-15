45,384 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 9.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Progyny by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $286.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.