47,711 Shares in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LWAY shares. Noble Financial lowered Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.05. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,482.95. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

