6,799 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

