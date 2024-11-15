875 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after buying an additional 190,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

