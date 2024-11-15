Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells $11,010,000.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. This represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00.

AFRM opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Affirm by 2,305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,219,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.03.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

