Amalgamated Bank Sells 495 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Brinker International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $116.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. This trade represents a 13.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.45.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

