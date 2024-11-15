American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,865 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 226,900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.2 %

AMH opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.