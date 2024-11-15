Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $7.37

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $413.43 million, a PE ratio of -75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 398.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,011,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,521 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,821,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,287 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,440,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,103 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $2,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

