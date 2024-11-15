Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

