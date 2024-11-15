Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $6,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.59 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -279.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

