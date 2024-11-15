Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,690,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.0 %

APO opened at $164.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

