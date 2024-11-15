Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $210,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 6.6 %

TDG stock opened at $1,273.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,368.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.00. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $949.99 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,300. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

