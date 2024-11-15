Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS:PSEP opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

