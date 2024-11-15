Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 417.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.47 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

