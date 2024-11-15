Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:D opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

