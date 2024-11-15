Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 953,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after buying an additional 594,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,894,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after purchasing an additional 571,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,016,000 after purchasing an additional 479,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.