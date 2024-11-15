Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

